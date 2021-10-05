First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $60.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,042,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter.

