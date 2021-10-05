First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Receives Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.35.

FM stock opened at C$23.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.65. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$11.26 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The company has a market cap of C$16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

