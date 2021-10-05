First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $741.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce sales of $741.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.69 million to $753.90 million. First Horizon reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Horizon by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.