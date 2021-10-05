Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.10

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock opened at GBX 872.90 ($11.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 774 ($10.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 928 ($12.12). The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 904.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 899.51.

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 7,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £65,966.11 ($86,185.15).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

