Financial Review: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) versus Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and Selective Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.70 $143.52 million N/A N/A Selective Insurance Group $2.92 billion 1.54 $246.35 million $4.15 18.04

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SiriusPoint and Selective Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Selective Insurance Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Selective Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85% Selective Insurance Group 13.23% 15.42% 4.00%

Volatility and Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment comprises of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage. The E&S Lines segment includes insurance products and services provided to customers who are not obtained coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investments segment invests the premiums collected by various segments; and engages in the issuance of debt and equity securities. Selective Insurance Group was founded by Daniel L. B. Smith in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, NJ.

