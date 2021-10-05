Financial Analysis: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) versus Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

46.2% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Spectrum Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.05 $97.80 million $4.10 23.87

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spectrum Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.34%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $101.57, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Spectrum Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Profitability

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89%

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.