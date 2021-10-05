Financial Analysis: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carriage Services and European Wax Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $329.45 million 2.42 $16.09 million $1.86 24.00 European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carriage Services and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 1 0 2 0 2.33 European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80

Carriage Services presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $29.78, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 5.75% 19.26% 4.02% European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Carriage Services beats European Wax Center on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services. The Cemetery segment includes interment rights and related merchandise, such as markers and outer burial containers. The company was founded by Melvin C. Payne in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

