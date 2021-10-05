Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

