Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 107,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

