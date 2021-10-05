Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after buying an additional 119,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,103,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

