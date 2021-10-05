Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

MELI opened at $1,592.75 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,079.08 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,796.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,590.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,855.00 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

