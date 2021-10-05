Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after buying an additional 2,201,615 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,678,000 after buying an additional 2,049,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.55 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $565.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.