Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,706,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 195,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN stock opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $101.52 and a 1 year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.94.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

