Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $111,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

