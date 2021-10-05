Fei Protocol (FEI) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $425.02 million and $37.03 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00107896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00138331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,991.32 or 1.00288094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.67 or 0.06733851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

