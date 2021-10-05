Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

FURCF stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.