Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

