Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,766. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

