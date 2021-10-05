Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,417,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,783,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,834,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,865,000 after acquiring an additional 495,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 76,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.55 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 46.31%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

