Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 4.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 27,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.30. 41,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.54 billion, a PE ratio of 284.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.