Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $455.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $561.71.

FICO opened at $396.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Fair Isaac by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 37,795 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

