FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $376.80.

NYSE:FDS opened at $396.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.96. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $400.55.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $10,505,845. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

