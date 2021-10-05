F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. F.N.B. makes up approximately 2.3% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of F.N.B. worth $356,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

