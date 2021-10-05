ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.28. 98,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,350. ExlService has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

