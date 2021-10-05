Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Given New $7.80 Price Target at Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its target price increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $7.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

