Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DNB Markets raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $158.65 on Tuesday. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average of $169.27.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.