Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,658 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RODM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. 3,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,773. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.

