Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 47,198 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 148,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,045,887. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $231.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

