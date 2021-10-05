Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $449,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 110.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.11. 15,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

