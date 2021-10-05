Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,936,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,134,377,000 after purchasing an additional 362,249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.62.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.83. The company had a trading volume of 144,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,303. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

