Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.20.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.17. 14,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,193. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

