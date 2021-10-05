Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 92,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,626. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

