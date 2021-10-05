Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Buys 19,763 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder purchased 19,763 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,721.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evergy alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder bought 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.