Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Acquires 20,225 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder purchased 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder purchased 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00.

Evergy stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.62. 781,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

