Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVLO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.92.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $7.02 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.