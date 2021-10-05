Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. 31,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.96.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.