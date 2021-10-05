Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $784.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $788.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $780.00 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $664.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $530,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

