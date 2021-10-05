Esports Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBET) Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 12th

Esports Technologies’ (NASDAQ:EBET) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 12th. Esports Technologies had issued 2,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $14,400,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ EBET opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.09. Esports Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Esports Technologies in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

