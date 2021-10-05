Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 299,500 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 299,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.23% of ADMA Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,341,949 shares of company stock worth $3,015,016 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. The company had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

