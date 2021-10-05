Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Genprex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 10.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 168.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 133.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

GNPX stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Genprex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -0.56.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

