Ergoteles LLC Invests $491,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

