Ergoteles LLC Invests $467,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 879.72 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

