Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 142,600 Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 142,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Resonant by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Resonant by 16.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Resonant in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

RESN opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RESN. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resonant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

