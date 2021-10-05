Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in FARO Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FARO Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

