Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $785.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 206.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $832.20 and its 200 day moving average is $779.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.88.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.