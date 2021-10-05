EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $6,907.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00104360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00142006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.63 or 1.00388745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.93 or 0.06799788 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002675 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

