Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,594,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,104,000 after buying an additional 617,763 shares during the period.

Shares of USTB stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85.

