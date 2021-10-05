Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,731 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,731 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after buying an additional 1,847,794 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 256.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 969,628 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 806.1% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 815,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 725,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after buying an additional 597,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 542,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

