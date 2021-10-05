Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

