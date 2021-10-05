Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,917 RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.